Warm tomorrow followed by much cooler air this weekend.

By Grant Dade
Oct. 5, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday evening Heartland. Temperatures are a little bit warmer this afternoon and this will continue into the evening hours. We will see a few clouds later tonight as well but these clouds will likely not produce any rainfall. There is a very small chance for a shower in our far northern counties during the predawn hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm ahead of a cold front. With limited moisture this front will move through the Heartland dry. Highs will range from the upper 70s northwest to middle 80s central and south.

We are still anticipating the coolest air of the fall season so far this weekend. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 60s on Friday and Saturday with lots of sunshine. We are still expecting a widespread frost Sunday morning.

