Two dogs die in house fire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – Crews responded to a house fire in Kennett Tuesday evening.

Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett said they got a call at 4:15 p.m. about the fire on the 500-block of West 9th Street.

Firefighters on the scene said it was a small kitchen fire that spread to the attic. Nobody was home, but two dogs were inside. Crews tried to revive the dogs but both died in the fire.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

