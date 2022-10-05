Tracking cooler air by the end of the week

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected today! Get ready for another mild afternoon, temperatures will be even warmer than yesterday. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, as much of the Heartland make it into the lower 80s. Colder air sinks into the Heartland on Friday. If you have Friday night plans, make sure to grab some extra layers. It will be chilly. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only be in the 60s. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the coldest time period of the week. A widespread frost is likely and a freeze is possible in northern areas of the Heartland.

