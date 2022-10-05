Heartland Votes

St. Louis Blues change Saturday’s game time to accommodate Cardinal’s Wild Card Series

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek makes a save on a shot by St. Louis Blues' Jake...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek makes a save on a shot by St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues changed the start time of their final 2022 preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks to accommodate the St. Louis Cardinals’ Wild Card Series this weekend.

The Blues game with the Blackhawks will be Saturday at 2 p.m. to avoid any conflict with the Cardinals’ home playoff game.

The Blues’ annual Ice Breaker event that was scheduled for Friday was also postponed, but the team hasn’t announced the new date. All tickets purchased for that event will be automatically refunded.

“The entire Blues family joins all St. Louis sports fans in our support of the Cardinals in their pursuit of a 12th World Series championship,” the team said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Cape Girardeau mayor urges residents to take boil water advisory seriously, says advisory will last for next few days
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
At least two Perry County Sheriff’s patrol SUVs and on one Missouri State Highway Patrol car...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase with stolen car leads to crash on I-55 near Biehle
Southeast Missouri State University will reopen its campuses and classes will be back in...
Southeast Missouri State University to reopen Thurs. following water main break
Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.
Poplar Bluff man arrested on charges of child molestation, child endangerment

Latest News

A student was getting a hands-on education at the Build My Future High School Event in Sikeston...
Students get hands on experience with construction expo event
The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed...
MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting
A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying...
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
At least two Perry County Sheriff’s patrol SUVs and on one Missouri State Highway Patrol car...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase with stolen car leads to crash on I-55 near Biehle