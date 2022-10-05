Heartland Votes

Public meeting to be held by MoDOT to discuss next phase of future I-57 in Butler County

By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT
MISSOURI (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 to discuss a proposed project to upgrade U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57.

The meeting will be held at Neelyville High School in the cafeteria.

The proposed project includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Missouri to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.

The entire project limits are broken down into five phases: Phases 1A and 1B, as well as Phases 2-4.

The public meeting will focus on options for future access at Neelyville, Missouri and Phase 3, which includes upgrading a five-mile section of Route 67 to four lanes from County Road 352 to near County Road 272.

Phase 1A received funding through Governor Mike Parson’s cost share program, and construction to reconfigure the Route 160/158 interchange kicked-off in late August.

Phases 1B and 2 were funded thanks to a cost share between MoDOT and the City of Poplar Bluff.

This was made possible after Poplar Bluff voters approved a ballot measure led by the Highway 67 Corporation to help fund the expansion in August 2019.

Funding is not yet secured for Phases 3 and 4; schedules will be determined as funding becomes available.

The public meeting will be open house style, and visitors can stop-by anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. to discuss the details of the project with the project team.

For more information, please contact MoDOT Project Manager Tim Pickett at (573) 472-9003 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636).

