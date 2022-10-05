Heartland Votes

Man convicted in David Dorn’s death to be sentenced today

Stephan Cannon listens as his public defender Brian Horneyer argues against a ruling by Circuit...
Stephan Cannon listens as his public defender Brian Horneyer argues against a ruling by Circuit Judge Theresa C. Burke to allow the prosecution to reopen their case to recall a witness on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in the Civil Courts building downtown. Cannon is accused of murder in the killing of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn in 2020, following protests over the Memorial Day 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com(Robert Cohen | St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The man convicted of killing a retired St. Louis police captain will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Stephan Cannon found guilty of first-degree murder in David Dorn’s death

In July, Stephan Cannon was convicted on six counts, including the first-degree murder of David Dorn. Prosecutors said Cannon shot and killed Dorn in 2020 at Lee’s Pawn Shop during the unrest in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Cannon faces mandatory life in prison without parole.

