Man convicted in David Dorn’s death to be sentenced today

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The man convicted of killing a retired St. Louis police captain will be sentenced on Wednesday.

In July, Stephan Cannon was convicted on six counts, including the first-degree murder of David Dorn. Prosecutors said Cannon shot and killed Dorn in 2020 at Lee’s Pawn Shop during the unrest in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Cannon faces mandatory life in prison without parole.

