Large police presence seen on I-55, near Biehle

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A large police presence could be seen on Interstate 55 at the 126 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday morning, October 5.

This is just north of the Biehle exit.

At least two Perry County Sheriff’s patrol SUVs and on one Missouri State Highway Patrol car could be seen in the median.

One of the sheriff’s patrol SUVs was missing the driver’s side front wheel and the front of the driver’s side appeared to have some damage.

A Perry County Sheriff's Office patrol SUV, missing the driver's side front wheel and some damage, could be seen in the median of I-55 north of Biehle. (Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)

At this time, it is not clear what happened or why the patrol vehicles were at this location.

A trooper on the scene could only say it was an ongoing investigation.

Earlier in morning, the Perryville Police Department sent out a text alert urging the public to be on the lookout for two males last seen in the area of Highway B and Tanglewood Drive.

This is just a few miles north of where the sheriff’s and MSHP vehicles could be seen.

Perryville Police said one male was wearing a white hoodie and the other was wearing a black hoodie.

It is not known if this is related to the police presence on I-55.

