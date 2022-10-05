John J. Pershing VA Medical Center offering flu shot clinics for Veteran patients

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will offer several opportunities for Veteran patients to receive their flu vaccine in October.

Ashley Aubuchon, the VA health promotion/disease prevention program manager, says drive-thru flu shot clinics will be held daily on weekdays from October 11 to October 21.

Hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day.

“We try to make it easy,” said Aubuchon. “It’s convenient and creates access to care, and the Veterans prefer it.”

Veterans are asked to bring their VA identification card when coming to the flu shot clinics, and Aubucon says the entire process should take no more than 15 minutes.

Aubuchon stresses that flu vaccinations are the “most important prevention measure you can take against the annual flu.” These vaccines may also protect those around you.

VA supports co-administration of influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations, so same-day shots will be offered.

“Those who do want their COVID vaccine or booster on the same day, we ask that they get their flu shot first, then walk into primary care for their COVID vaccine,” Aubuchon said.

Additional walk-in flu shot clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at VA clinics in these communities on the following dates:

October 14 in West Plains

October 21 in Sikeston

October 21 in Farmington

October 26 in Paragould

October 26 in Pocahontas

In addition, the Cape Girardeau Health Care Center will host a Freedom Fest event on October 14, including a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Veterans who cannot attend one of the flu shot clinics can still be vaccinated by walking in to their primary care team. No appointment is necessary.

Aubuchon also explained that veterans can locate VA-approved, in-network providers by visiting https://www.va.gov/find-locations.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.