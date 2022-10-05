First Alert: Slightly warmer as dry trend continues

(KFVS) - Another beautiful day is expected across the Heartland, but our dry conditions continue.

Wake-up temperatures are chilly in the low 40s to upper 30s.

Sunny skies will help temps gradually warm into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

We’ll have one more day of warmer temps before big changes arrive toward the end of the workweek.

Thursday will feel more summer-like with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances also remain very low through the weekend.

A cold front moves into the Heartland Thursday evening, bringing the chilliest air so far this season.

Highs on Friday will be in the 60s.

Widespread frost looks likely Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the possibility of a light freeze in our northern counties.

