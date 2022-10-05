Heartland Votes

Fentanyl trafficker hid drugs among toy blocks, authorities say

Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge, calls the find 'every parent's worst nightmare.' (Source: WCBS/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A Drug Enforcement Administration agent called it “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Authorities have arrested a woman and seized 15,000 pills as part of a fentanyl trafficking operation. The drugs were hidden in a Lego box.

Authorities surveilling a Manhattan street allegedly saw Latesha Bush get into a car with a large object.

When they stopped the vehicle, they found multi-colored pills inside several brick-shaped packages.

It’s the largest seizure to date in New York City.

Bush was arraigned Friday. Her bail was set at $25,000 cash.

The pills allegedly originated in Mexico, where cartels have been producing fentanyl in rainbow colors to mimic candy or legitimate prescription drugs.

“This is deliberate. This is a calculated, treacherous deception to market rainbow fentanyl like candy,” said Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare, especially in the month of October as Halloween fast approaches.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Cape Girardeau Mayor urges residents to take boil water advisory seriously, says advisory will last for next few days
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Southeast Missouri State University has called off classes and closed all campuses for Tuesday,...
Southeast Missouri State University closed, classes canceled Wednesday due to city water issue
Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools back in session Wed. after water main break
The water tower in Jackson, Missouri. (Source: KFVS)
City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water

Latest News

This photo shared on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows some of the...
“We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived,” says one Heartland sheriff
The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The...
Women for Change to hold community event in Carbondale
"Best before” labels are coming under scrutiny as concerns about food waste grow around the...
‘Best Before’ labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
Fentanyl manufactured to look like candy was found in a box of Legos, authorities said.
Fentanyl marketed 'like candy,' DEA agent says