CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a rollover crash during the morning commute on Wednesday, October 5.

The crash happened on Highway OO near Burfordville.

According to crews on the scene, a vehicle came around a curve in the road and flipped.

Two people were inside the vehicle. They only reported minor injuries.

