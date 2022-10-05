Heartland Votes

Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield

An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.
An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.(Michelle Covey)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board when through her windshield.

KWCH reports the incident occurred on Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield.

The Jeep’s driver said a small car in front of her swerved, and so did she, but the piece of wood went through her windshield.

According to the driver, she never saw the truck carrying the wood.

The 18-year-old’s mother, Michelle Covey, shared a photo of the incident on social media, saying that her daughter was shaken up but physically OK.

The mother said another motorist stopped to check on her daughter after witnessing the freak accident.

