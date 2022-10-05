Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Senior Center to reopen Thurs.; delivering frozen meals to Medicaid recipients

The Cape Girardeau Senior Center plans to reopen on Thursday, October 5.
The Cape Girardeau Senior Center plans to reopen on Thursday, October 5.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Senior Center plans to reopen on Thursday, October 5.

According to the center, they will be delivering frozen meals on Wednesday to Medicaid recipients only.

They plan to return to serving warm meals to everyone by Thursday.

The center was closed after a water main break in town that led to a water emergency and boil water advisory for all Cape Girardeau customers. While the water main was fixed, that boil water advisory is in place for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Cape Girardeau mayor urges residents to take boil water advisory seriously, says advisory will last for next few days
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Southeast Missouri State University will reopen its campuses and classes will be back in...
Southeast Missouri State University to reopen Thurs. following water main break
Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools back in session Wed. after water main break
Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.
Poplar Bluff man arrested on charges of child molestation, child endangerment

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department handed out bottled water to residents on Tuesday, October 4.
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. to distribute more bottled water to residents Wed.
A large law enforcement presence was seen on I-55 near Biehle, Mo.
Large law enforcement presence on I-55 near Biehle
Gov. Parson signed the income tax bill into law.
Gov. Parson signs income tax cut law
Firefighters will be distributing bottled water to Cape Girardeau residents on Wednesday.
Firefighters distributing bottled water for Cape Girardeau residents