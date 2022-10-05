Cape Girardeau Senior Center to reopen Thurs.; delivering frozen meals to Medicaid recipients

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Senior Center plans to reopen on Thursday, October 5.

According to the center, they will be delivering frozen meals on Wednesday to Medicaid recipients only.

They plan to return to serving warm meals to everyone by Thursday.

The center was closed after a water main break in town that led to a water emergency and boil water advisory for all Cape Girardeau customers. While the water main was fixed, that boil water advisory is in place for the rest of the week.

