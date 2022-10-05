2 men with special needs found living in ‘deplorable conditions;’ charges pending against caregivers

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky couple is facing criminal charges after deputies say their two adult sons with special needs were found in “deplorable conditions.”

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Krebs Station Road on Wednesday, October 5 for a welfare check.

They say the husband and wife are the caregivers for their two adult sons.

One son is a quadriplegic and was found home alone with multiple dogs jumping on him, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also found to be severely dehydrated, malnourished and wearing soiled clothing.

Deputies say the other son was found to be blind and has autism.

They report the home “lacked necessary items for basic survival and cleanliness.” They said there was also nearly 20 animals inside.

The two adult children were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges are pending against the couple.

