Heartland Votes

2 men with special needs found living in ‘deplorable conditions;’ charges pending against caregivers

A western Kentucky couple is facing criminal charges after deputies say their two adult sons...
A western Kentucky couple is facing criminal charges after deputies say their two adult sons with special needs were found in “deplorable conditions.”(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky couple is facing criminal charges after deputies say their two adult sons with special needs were found in “deplorable conditions.”

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Krebs Station Road on Wednesday, October 5 for a welfare check.

They say the husband and wife are the caregivers for their two adult sons.

One son is a quadriplegic and was found home alone with multiple dogs jumping on him, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also found to be severely dehydrated, malnourished and wearing soiled clothing.

Deputies say the other son was found to be blind and has autism.

They report the home “lacked necessary items for basic survival and cleanliness.” They said there was also nearly 20 animals inside.

The two adult children were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges are pending against the couple.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Cape Girardeau mayor urges residents to take boil water advisory seriously, says advisory will last for next few days
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
Southeast Missouri State University will reopen its campuses and classes will be back in...
Southeast Missouri State University to reopen Thurs. following water main break
Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.
Poplar Bluff man arrested on charges of child molestation, child endangerment

Latest News

Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town...
Mehner exits Cape City government
Cape Girardeau City Water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water...
City of Cape running two rounds of tests of water
Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's...
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
The Perry County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle