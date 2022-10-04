Heartland Votes

Zoo welcomes adorable, rare fossa triplets

The fossa pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. (Source: Chester Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rare fossa triplets were recently born at a zoo in Cheshire, England.

The pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. They are now 12 weeks old and beginning to explore the outdoors.

The babies were born to mom Shala and dad Isalo. The zoo said it will soon be selecting names for the pups, one male and two females.

“The birth of Shala’s triplets is a huge cause for celebration. Not only are they the first pups to ever be born at our zoo, but their arrival into the endangered species breeding programme will allow us to discover more about their behaviours – from tiny pups all the way to adults,” zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said in a statement.

“This is Shala’s first litter, and while it’s still early days, her three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees and explore together, all under the watchful eye of mum, of course,” Boatwright said.

A video shared by the zoo shows the young siblings playing outside together, climbing on branches and rustling through leaves.

The cat-like mammal is a distant relative of the mongoose, the zoo said, and it’s the top predator in its native forests of Madagascar. Only 2,600 fossae remain in Madagascar, where the species is threatened by loss of habitat.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency; boil water advisory in place for all water customers
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of S. Lewis Lane on Monday...
Carbondale police take suspects into custody in deadly shooting investigation on S. Lewis Ln.
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
The family endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the area.
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
Garland is asked to probe threats to children’s hospitals
Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency; boil water advisory in place for all water customers
The death toll soars as search for Hurricane Ian survivors intensifies in Florida.
Hurricane Ian: Search for survivors grows more desperate
A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Report: Elon Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover