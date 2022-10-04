Heartland Votes

Water main break in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

A boil water order has been put into affect in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A significant water main break in Cape Girardeau has led to at least half the city experiencing little to no water pressure.

While reports of low pressure came in since 4:15 p.m. on October 3, but at 6:05 p.m., the City of Cape Girardeau’s Facebook page posted an announcement, advising citizens to boil water prior to consumption.

It’s recommended to use bottled water to wash your hands, but until the advisory is lifted, it is suggested to boil water and allow it to cool before using it.

Uses for water other than consumption, such as showering and doing laundry, is allowed.

Once the order is lifted, it is advised to flush the buildings water lines, as well as cleaning water-using fixtures of water or ice, including water filters for refrigerators.

