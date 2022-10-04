Heartland Votes

A warming trend expected through Thursday, then turning much colder

First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/4
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After another cool start to the day, sunshine will take over and warm the Heartland back into the 70s. Most of the area will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Our warming trend continues Wednesday and Thursday too. By Thursday afternoon, highs will climb into the mid 80s! Then colder air takes over Friday and Saturday. Highs will only be in the 60s! Friday night and Saturday night will bring widespread 30s the the area. Frost is possible if the winds die down Friday night. A widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, and a light freeze is even possible in our northern counties.

