Warmer afternoon temperatures tomorrow and Thursday

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing another dry pleasant evening across the Heartland. Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. A cold front will move into the area on Thursday evening. Ahead of this front we will see very warm temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

As we head into the weekend, the chilliest air so far this season will enter the Heartland. Widespread frost looks likely Sunday morning with a light freeze possible in a few areas.

