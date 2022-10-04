Heartland Votes

Tax breaks for farmers near passage in Missouri Legislature

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are close to passing a $40 million package of tax breaks for farmers and other agricultural businesses.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday voted for the tax credits.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for final approval.

The bill is expected to come up for a final vote Tuesday.

The bill extends several agricultural tax credits that have expired and creates new ones for biodiesel and fuel mixed with ethanol.

It also expands government loan help for farmers.

