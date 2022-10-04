Heartland Votes

Southeast Missouri State University closed on Oct. 4 due to city water issue

Academic Hall - Cape Girardeau, MO
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has called off classes for Oct 4.

The university is closed due to the boil water advisory which the city said may lead to a water outage.

Currently, the boil water order affects 14,000 residents.

As the university noted in a statement earlier Monday, the boil water advisory currently covers all of the Main Campus and River Campus.

