Southeast Hospital reschedules elective procedures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Hospital has canceled and rescheduled elective procedures due to the city’s water main break.

According to a release from SoutheastHEALTH, they are maintaining near normal operations and patient care is uninterrupted on all units.

They said the Cape Girardeau Fire Department filled both of the hospital’s portable water tanks on Monday evening, October 3. The Millersville Fire Department refilled the tanks on Tuesday morning.

According to the hospital system, the portable tanks hold about 1,850 gallons of water.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they didn’t know if the tanks would need to be refilled again.

The hospital is asking that visitation be kept at a minimum on Tuesday, and possibly for longer, due to limited water pressure in the restrooms.

According to the release, all SoutheastHEALTH facilities in Cape Girardeau will comply with boil water advisories or orders issued by the city.

On Monday, Oct. 3, a 14-inch water main buried 7 feet underground broke at Bertling and Big Bend.

Reports of low pressure started coming in at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday. The City of Cape Girardeau announced all of their water customers will be under a boil water advisory all week, including customers not within the city limits.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.