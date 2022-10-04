Heartland Votes

Southeast Hospital reschedules elective procedures

Southeast Hospital has canceled and rescheduled elective procedures due to the city’s water...
Southeast Hospital has canceled and rescheduled elective procedures due to the city’s water main break.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Hospital has canceled and rescheduled elective procedures due to the city’s water main break.

According to a release from SoutheastHEALTH, they are maintaining near normal operations and patient care is uninterrupted on all units.

They said the Cape Girardeau Fire Department filled both of the hospital’s portable water tanks on Monday evening, October 3. The Millersville Fire Department refilled the tanks on Tuesday morning.

According to the hospital system, the portable tanks hold about 1,850 gallons of water.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they didn’t know if the tanks would need to be refilled again.

The hospital is asking that visitation be kept at a minimum on Tuesday, and possibly for longer, due to limited water pressure in the restrooms.

According to the release, all SoutheastHEALTH facilities in Cape Girardeau will comply with boil water advisories or orders issued by the city.

On Monday, Oct. 3, a 14-inch water main buried 7 feet underground broke at Bertling and Big Bend.

Reports of low pressure started coming in at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday. The City of Cape Girardeau announced all of their water customers will be under a boil water advisory all week, including customers not within the city limits.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency; boil water advisory in place for all water customers
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of S. Lewis Lane on Monday...
Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
The family endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the area.
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida

Latest News

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency; boil water advisory in place for all water customers
Some communities in the Heartland are issuing burn bans because of a lack of rain and extremely...
Burn bans issued in the Heartland
The public welcomes home veterans at a previous Honor Flight Welcome Home Ceremony.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois invites public to welcome home ceremony
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a small grass fire they say was caused by an...
Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire