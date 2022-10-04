SIU teams up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois to provide educational opportunities

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An agreement between Southern Illinois University and the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois will create new mentoring and educational opportunities for members in the region.

This collaboration between the university and the nonprofit organization can benefit between 700 to 1,800 students annually. The agreement was signed on October 4 during an event at BGCSI’s administrative offices in Carbondale. It was signed by SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane and BGCSI chief executive officer Tina Carpenter.

According to a release from SIU, the agreement will create numerous partnership areas, including but not limited to volunteer and internship opportunities, Saluki Commitment scholarships for BGCSI employees, and scholarship opportunity for BGCSI’s Youth of the Year.

SIU and BGCSI have worked on many partnership since the nonprofit organization’s inception in 2004 through internships, volunteers, and employment opportunities for students. According to Carpenter, making a formal partnership “means a commitment to the youth of Southern Illinois and our commitment to the university.”

This is SIU’s eighth agreement since 2021 with a school district or youth organization. Other recent partners include Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95, Girls Inc. of St. Louis, and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois.

