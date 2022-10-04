Heartland Votes

SIU teams up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois to provide educational opportunities

The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois will be partnering with Southern Illinois...
The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois will be partnering with Southern Illinois University to assist students in multiple ways(Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An agreement between Southern Illinois University and the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois will create new mentoring and educational opportunities for members in the region.

This collaboration between the university and the nonprofit organization can benefit between 700 to 1,800 students annually. The agreement was signed on October 4 during an event at BGCSI’s administrative offices in Carbondale. It was signed by SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane and BGCSI chief executive officer Tina Carpenter.

According to a release from SIU, the agreement will create numerous partnership areas, including but not limited to volunteer and internship opportunities, Saluki Commitment scholarships for BGCSI employees, and scholarship opportunity for BGCSI’s Youth of the Year.

SIU and BGCSI have worked on many partnership since the nonprofit organization’s inception in 2004 through internships, volunteers, and employment opportunities for students. According to Carpenter, making a formal partnership “means a commitment to the youth of Southern Illinois and our commitment to the university.”

This is SIU’s eighth agreement since 2021 with a school district or youth organization. Other recent partners include Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95, Girls Inc. of St. Louis, and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
David Edwards, Jr. (left) was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and taken to the Jackson...
3 charged in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
Schools throughout Cape Girardeau have canceled classes on Tuesday, October 4 because of a boil...
Cape Girardeau schools call off classes for Tuesday due to water main break

Latest News

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
A look at the water aisle at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4.
Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water
Governor Mike Parson will sign the agriculture tax credits and income tax legislation on...
Gov. Parson to sign agriculture tax credits, income tax legislation
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects