Heartland Votes

Saint Francis Healthcare System postpones elective procedures, surgeries

The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to...
The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to the water main break and boil water order.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to the water main break and boil water order.

According to a post on the healthcare system’s Facebook page on Tuesday, MRI imaging studies and lab studies are also postponed and being rescheduled.

On Monday, Oct. 3, a 14-inch water main buried 7 feet underground broke at Bertling and Big Bend.

Reports of low pressure started coming in at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday. The City of Cape Girardeau announced all of their water customers will be under a boil water advisory all week, including customers not within the city limits.

