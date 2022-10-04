Saint Francis Healthcare System postpones elective procedures, surgeries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to the water main break and boil water order.

According to a post on the healthcare system’s Facebook page on Tuesday, MRI imaging studies and lab studies are also postponed and being rescheduled.

On Monday, Oct. 3, a 14-inch water main buried 7 feet underground broke at Bertling and Big Bend.

Reports of low pressure started coming in at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday. The City of Cape Girardeau announced all of their water customers will be under a boil water advisory all week, including customers not within the city limits.

