ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit another major milestone Monday in Pittsburgh.

Pujols hit home run number 703 in the 6th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates to pass Babe Ruth into 2nd place all-time with 2,216 RBI’s.

The Cardinals were defeated by the Pirates 3-2.

