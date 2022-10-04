Poplar Bluff man arrested on charges of child molestation, child endangerment

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested for child molestation.

According to a press release from Chief Deputy Wesley Popp, 57-year-old Michael Duane Haga of Poplar Bluff has been charged in connection to an incident from September 2022.

Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.

He’s been charged with first degree child molestation as well as child endangerment.

He’s been lodged at the Butler County Justice Center and his bond has been set at $250,000.

