Heartland Votes

Poplar Bluff man arrested on charges of child molestation, child endangerment

Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.
Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested for child molestation.

According to a press release from Chief Deputy Wesley Popp, 57-year-old Michael Duane Haga of Poplar Bluff has been charged in connection to an incident from September 2022.

Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.

He’s been charged with first degree child molestation as well as child endangerment.

He’s been lodged at the Butler County Justice Center and his bond has been set at $250,000.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
David Edwards, Jr. (left) was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and taken to the Jackson...
3 charged in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools back in session Wed. after water main break

Latest News

Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools back in session Wed. after water main break
The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to...
Saint Francis Healthcare System postpones elective procedures, surgeries
Here's why so many areas have burn bans in place. An accidental grass fire got out of control...
Grill spark leads to small grass fire at Grandview Drive, Cape Girardeau