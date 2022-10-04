Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

According to Paducah police, they were called to a reported stabbing around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at Seitz and Mississippi Streets.

Officers say they found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCracken County coroner.

They say a suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

