Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing and have a suspect in custody.
According to Paducah police, they were called to a reported stabbing around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at Seitz and Mississippi Streets.
Officers say they found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCracken County coroner.
They say a suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
