Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers.

The GOP-led Senate on Tuesday voted 26-3 to send the tax incentive package to Gov. Mike Parson.

Lawmakers had passed a similar bill in May. But the Republican governor vetoed it, in part citing the short two-year sunset on many of the tax credits.

He called a special legislative session to extend the agricultural tax credits for a longer period of time. He also asked lawmakers to spend some of the state’s surplus revenue on an individual income tax cut, which they approved last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.