Heartland Votes

Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers

The Missouri Legislature has passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers.
The Missouri Legislature has passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers.

The GOP-led Senate on Tuesday voted 26-3 to send the tax incentive package to Gov. Mike Parson.

Lawmakers had passed a similar bill in May. But the Republican governor vetoed it, in part citing the short two-year sunset on many of the tax credits.

He called a special legislative session to extend the agricultural tax credits for a longer period of time. He also asked lawmakers to spend some of the state’s surplus revenue on an individual income tax cut, which they approved last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
David Edwards, Jr. (left) was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and taken to the Jackson...
3 charged in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
Schools throughout Cape Girardeau have canceled classes on Tuesday, October 4 because of a boil...
Cape Girardeau schools call off classes for Tuesday due to water main break

Latest News

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane was killed in the...
21-year-old deputy killed in crossfire while serving felony warrant, sheriff says
Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis