Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency

By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri governor Mike Parson declared Wednesday, Oct. 5 as Energy Efficiency Day according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The day is meant to provide awareness to practices that lead to energy efficiency and can reduce utility bills heading into the cooler weather months.

Officials with NECAC said there are several things northeast Missourians can do to keep the warm air in and the utility bills low this winter season.

Tips include keeping the thermostat set at a lower temperature, installing weather strips and caulk along window and door seams (along with any other cracks or seams), and using draft stoppers.

In the middle of winter, something as simple as a plastic film over the windows can even prevent heat from escaping the home.

NECAC’s Ralls County Service Coordinator Stephanie Dunker said this time of year is when people usually begin looking more into weatherization and utility assistance.

“People are thinking ahead, trying to figure out what they’re going to do when it does start getting really cold, so all the questions are coming in and applications are energy assistance are as well,” said Dunker.

She said weatherization efforts are increasing in number, which led to NECAC’s weatherization department expanding with a whole new facility built in Louisiana, Missouri.

Dunker said anyone planning on applying for weatherization assistance to keep their homes energy efficient will need several things.

“They will need to bring identification for your household, income for the last three months whether that’s pay stubs or an award letter for social security and if you own your home you will need to bring your deed,” said Dunker.

Renters can also seek weatherization assistance, but they have to fill out a special form with their landlord approving of the work.

You can find out more about NECAC’s weatherization programs here.

