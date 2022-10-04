Heartland Votes

Man dies in skydiving accident, police say

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for...
DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.(DeLand Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A man died in a skydiving accident Monday in Florida, police said.

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.

When officers arrived, they found the skydiver dead on the scene.

Police said the accident is under investigation, but there was a “parachute malfunction and hard landing.”

The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

DeLand is located about 40 miles north of Orlando.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to repair a major water main break in Cape Girardeau.
All Cape Girardeau customers under boil water advisory all week after water main break
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of S. Lewis Lane on Monday...
Carbondale police take suspects into custody in deadly shooting investigation on S. Lewis Ln.
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
The family endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the area.
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida

Latest News

Tyrese L. Huff, 20 of Cape Girardeau, was found guilty of statutory rape in the first degree...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 30 years on rape, sodomy charges
Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a new term. Justices are, from left, Amy Comey...
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama
Garrett Brown jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver when that classmate...
8-year-old honored for saving classmate choking during lunch
Rare trio of fossa pups born for first time at Chester Zoo
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades’ bodies behind in liberated Ukrainian city