Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges

Garland Joseph Nelson
Garland Joseph Nelson(NBC15)
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Garland Joseph Nelson pleaded guilty Friday to killing two Wisconsin brothers. On Tuesday, he was convicted of federal charges.

Nelson pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and unlawful possession of a firearm, accused of sending Nick and Justin Diemel a bad check and then fraudulently promising payment if they came to Missouri.

With the guilty plea, he “admitted that he defrauded a Wisconsin company, Diemel’s Livestock, LLC, of at least $215,936 in cattle dealings,” federal prosecutors stated.

He entered guilty pleas Friday in Cass County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree murder for the July 2019 fatal shootings of the Diemels. Judge Michael Wagner sentenced Nelson to two terms of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Nick and Justin Diemel traveled to Nelson’s mother’s farm on July 21, 2019, expecting payment from Nelson for a failed cattle business deal. The brothers never made it back home to their family.

During the plea hearing for the first-degree murder charges, Nelson admitted to shooting the Diemels, burning their bodies and disposing of their remains.

Nelson’s federal sentencing has been set for March 23, 2023.

