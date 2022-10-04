Halloween in Carbondale! Trick or Treating, House decorating and other events

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale has announced their official plans for the spooky season. On Monday, October 31, Carbondale will be hosting a slew of Halloween events.

Carbondale has set the official trick-or-treat hours. From 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., residents wishing to hand out candy should light up their porches or driveways to let trick-or-treaters know they were welcome.

Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear reflective tape or clothing for safety outside of well-lit areas. The City of Carbondale recommends that parents should check their kids’ candy for potentially harmful objects.

There will also be a Halloween Decorating Contest. Anyone who believes their decorations are the most unique or the spookiest, they can share pictures of their Halloween décor. There will be a residential category and a business category. The winners in both categories will receive a $50 gift card to Ace Hardware and a yard sign to display.

To submit an entry, email pictures of your display to contest@explorecarbondale.com. Make sure to include a form of contact, so that you can be notified if you are a winner. Entries will be judged on creativity, scare factor, and originality. All entries must be submitted by Monday, October 24.

There will be more festivities for the Carbondale community to celebrate Halloween. A full list of events can be found on the Carbondale Halloween website, including the Pumpkin Glow, Safe Halloween, and the Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race.

