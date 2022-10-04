Heartland Votes

Halloween in Carbondale! Trick or Treating, House decorating and other events

Residents of Carbondale are recommended to share their decorations to enter the Halloween...
Residents of Carbondale are recommended to share their decorations to enter the Halloween Decoration contest((Source: City of Carbondale))
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale has announced their official plans for the spooky season. On Monday, October 31, Carbondale will be hosting a slew of Halloween events.

Carbondale has set the official trick-or-treat hours. From 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., residents wishing to hand out candy should light up their porches or driveways to let trick-or-treaters know they were welcome.

Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear reflective tape or clothing for safety outside of well-lit areas. The City of Carbondale recommends that parents should check their kids’ candy for potentially harmful objects.

There will also be a Halloween Decorating Contest. Anyone who believes their decorations are the most unique or the spookiest, they can share pictures of their Halloween décor. There will be a residential category and a business category. The winners in both categories will receive a $50 gift card to Ace Hardware and a yard sign to display.

To submit an entry, email pictures of your display to contest@explorecarbondale.com. Make sure to include a form of contact, so that you can be notified if you are a winner. Entries will be judged on creativity, scare factor, and originality. All entries must be submitted by Monday, October 24.

There will be more festivities for the Carbondale community to celebrate Halloween. A full list of events can be found on the Carbondale Halloween website, including the Pumpkin Glow, Safe Halloween, and the Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
David Edwards, Jr. (left) was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and taken to the Jackson...
3 charged in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools back in session Wed. after water main break

Latest News

Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
Haga allegedly touched a child under the age of 14 in inappropriate ways.
Poplar Bluff man arrested on charges of child molestation, child endangerment
Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools back in session Wed. after water main break
The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to...
Saint Francis Healthcare System postpones elective procedures, surgeries
Here's why so many areas have burn bans in place. An accidental grass fire got out of control...
Grill spark leads to small grass fire at Grandview Drive, Cape Girardeau