Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson to sign agriculture tax credits, income tax legislation

Governor Mike Parson will sign the agriculture tax credits and income tax legislation on...
Governor Mike Parson will sign the agriculture tax credits and income tax legislation on Wednesday, October 5.(Gov. Mike Parson Facebook page)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will sign the agriculture tax credits and income tax legislation on Wednesday, October 5.

The legislation passed the Missouri General Assembly during a special session on Tuesday.

Parson will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Capitol.

During the first part, he will speak along with Missouri agriculture leaders before moving to sign House Bill 3.

During the second part of the news conference, the governor will speak on income tax cuts for Missourians and then sign Senate Bill 3 and 5.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
All Cape Girardeau customers under boil water advisory all week after water main break
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
David Edwards, Jr. (left) was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and taken to the Jackson...
3 charged in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
Schools throughout Cape Girardeau have canceled classes on Tuesday, October 4 because of a boil...
Cape Girardeau schools call off classes for Tuesday due to water main break

Latest News

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
A look at the water aisle at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4.
Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water
The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois will be partnering with Southern Illinois...
SIU teams up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois to provide educational opportunities
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects