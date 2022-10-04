Gov. Parson to sign agriculture tax credits, income tax legislation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will sign the agriculture tax credits and income tax legislation on Wednesday, October 5.

The legislation passed the Missouri General Assembly during a special session on Tuesday.

Parson will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Capitol.

During the first part, he will speak along with Missouri agriculture leaders before moving to sign House Bill 3.

During the second part of the news conference, the governor will speak on income tax cuts for Missourians and then sign Senate Bill 3 and 5.

