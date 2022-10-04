Heartland Votes

Family of 4 believed kidnapped, sheriff says

Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their will. (Source: Merced County Sheriff/CNN)
By KFSN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - Merced County deputies are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business on Monday.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their 8-month-old child and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Caption

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the man they believe to be the suspect.

They say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to repair a major water main break in Cape Girardeau.
All Cape Girardeau customers under boil water advisory; could lose water Tuesday morning after water main break
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of S. Lewis Lane on Monday...
Carbondale police take suspects into custody in deadly shooting investigation on S. Lewis Ln.
The family endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the area.
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest.
Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their...
Sheriff: 'Lowlife" kidnapped baby and family
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Family believed kidnapped in California
Volunteers from the Arizona Red Cross are heading to Florida to provide relief to those...
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power