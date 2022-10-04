City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water.

According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau.

Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau, which has caused a boil water advisory citywide.

Peetz said the City of Cape Girardeau contacted officials in Jackson about 9 p.m. on Monday in regards to their the water main break.

The City of Jackson connected their water system to Cape Girardeau’s around 10 p.m.

This service is part of mutual aid agreement.

Peetz says they are noticing their water supply dropping Tuesday morning, but pressure is holding.

This is why the City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water.

