Heartland Votes

City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water

The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water.

According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau.

Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau, which has caused a boil water advisory citywide.

Peetz said the City of Cape Girardeau contacted officials in Jackson about 9 p.m. on Monday in regards to their the water main break.

The City of Jackson connected their water system to Cape Girardeau’s around 10 p.m.

This service is part of mutual aid agreement.

Peetz says they are noticing their water supply dropping Tuesday morning, but pressure is holding.

This is why the City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to repair a major water main break in Cape Girardeau.
All Cape Girardeau customers under boil water advisory; could lose water Tuesday after water main break
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of S. Lewis Lane on Monday...
Carbondale police take suspects into custody in deadly shooting investigation on S. Lewis Ln.
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
The family endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the area.
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
Schools throughout Cape Girardeau have canceled classes on Tuesday, October 4 because of a boil...
Cape Girardeau schools call off classes for Tuesday due to water main break

Latest News

Crews are working to repair a major water main break in Cape Girardeau.
All Cape Girardeau customers under boil water advisory; could lose water Tuesday after water main break
Jackson customers urged to conserve water
Jackson customers urged to conserve water
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/4
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/4
Carbondale shooting suspects taken into custody
Carbondale shooting suspects taken into custody