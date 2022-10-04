Cape Girardeau schools call off classes for Tuesday due to water main break

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools have called off classes for Tuesday due to the water main break.

A boil water order has been ordered for 14,000 Cape Girardeau residents, and the city says all residents may lose water by Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Cape Girardeau Public Schools said “the health of our students and staff is our top priority.”

