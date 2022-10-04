Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water

A look at the water aisle at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4.
A look at the water aisle at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck.

Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves.

One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.

At Schnucks, a worker said they sold a high amount of bottled water. As of Tuesday morning, they were out of water.

According to corporate, they do not have a timeline as to when they would be getting more water, but they expect a shipment of water to be delivered to the store from one of their other stores up north.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to repair a major water main break in Cape Girardeau.
All Cape Girardeau customers under boil water advisory all week after water main break
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of S. Lewis Lane on Monday...
Carbondale police take suspects into custody in deadly shooting investigation on S. Lewis Ln.
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
The family endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the area.
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida

Latest News

Some communities in the Heartland are issuing burn bans because of a lack of rain and extremely...
Burn bans issued in the Heartland
Crews are working to repair a major water main break in Cape Girardeau.
All Cape Girardeau customers under boil water advisory all week after water main break
Schools throughout Cape Girardeau have canceled classes on Tuesday, October 4 because of a boil...
Cape Girardeau schools call off classes for Tuesday due to water main break
Missouri lawmakers are close to passing a $40 million package of tax breaks for farmers and...
Tax breaks for farmers near passage in Missouri Legislature