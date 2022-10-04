Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck.

Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves.

One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.

At Schnucks, a worker said they sold a high amount of bottled water. As of Tuesday morning, they were out of water.

According to corporate, they do not have a timeline as to when they would be getting more water, but they expect a shipment of water to be delivered to the store from one of their other stores up north.

