Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.

According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

A water tanker from Gordonville was on hand in case it was needed due to the water emergency in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.