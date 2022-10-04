Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.
A water tanker from Gordonville was on hand in case it was needed due to the water emergency in Cape Girardeau.
