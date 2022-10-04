Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a small grass fire they say was caused by an...
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a small grass fire they say was caused by an ember from a grill.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.

According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

A water tanker from Gordonville was on hand in case it was needed due to the water emergency in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency; boil water advisory in place for all water customers
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of S. Lewis Lane on Monday...
Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
The family endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the area.
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida

Latest News

Southeast Hospital has canceled and rescheduled elective procedures due to the city’s water...
Southeast Hospital reschedules elective procedures
Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this photo on Monday, Oct. 3 of the water main break at Bertling...
Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency; boil water advisory in place for all water customers
Some communities in the Heartland are issuing burn bans because of a lack of rain and extremely...
Burn bans issued in the Heartland
The public welcomes home veterans at a previous Honor Flight Welcome Home Ceremony.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois invites public to welcome home ceremony