Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. distributes bottled water to residents

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department handed out bottled water to residents on Tuesday, October 3.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department handed out bottled water to residents on Tuesday, October 3.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department handed out water to families at the Osage and Shawnee Park Centers on Tuesday, October 4.

They were handing out one case of bottled water per car from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies lasted.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Fire Chief Randy Morris said he reached out to state emergency officials on Monday night to assist in getting water to the city.

Morris said Hurricane Ian is affecting how much bottled water is available in our area.

“Some of the folks that we contacted in our region and even outside our region, indicated that a lot of their water had been distributed to the Florida area for the hurricane,” he explained. “So, they were on short supply. But we are having some luck getting bottled water cases by the pallet into the community.”

Morris said he expects another bottled water delivery on Wednesday morning.

The water main break in Cape Girardeau is fixed; however a boil water advisory remains in effect for all city water customers for the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
David Edwards, Jr. (left) was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and taken to the Jackson...
3 charged in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
Cape Girardeau Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools back in session Wed. after water main break

Latest News

The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However,...
Mo Department of Natural Resources helping restore drinking water
Cape Girardeau businesses also feeling the burden of the water main break.
Cape Girardeau businesses also feel burden of water main break
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Water main repaired; all Cape Girardeau customers remain under boil water advisory
The water main break is bad for local businesses as well as they are now on a business break...
Cape Girardeau business affected by water main break