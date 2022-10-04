Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. distributes bottled water to residents

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department handed out water to families at the Osage and Shawnee Park Centers on Tuesday, October 4.

They were handing out one case of bottled water per car from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies lasted.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Fire Chief Randy Morris said he reached out to state emergency officials on Monday night to assist in getting water to the city.

Morris said Hurricane Ian is affecting how much bottled water is available in our area.

“Some of the folks that we contacted in our region and even outside our region, indicated that a lot of their water had been distributed to the Florida area for the hurricane,” he explained. “So, they were on short supply. But we are having some luck getting bottled water cases by the pallet into the community.”

Morris said he expects another bottled water delivery on Wednesday morning.

The water main break in Cape Girardeau is fixed; however a boil water advisory remains in effect for all city water customers for the week.

