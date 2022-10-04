Cape Girardeau businesses also feel burden of water main break

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The water main break affected local businesses, as well as residents.

“We had to close down, close down for dinner last night and we’re closed down today,” said Chris Marchi, owner of Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse. “We’re hoping that we can open up tomorrow.”

Marchi said he could lose more than $8,000 in revenue due to closing.

“We got lucky that it was early in the week, typically earlier in the week it’s a little bit slower,” he explained. “Once you get to Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday we’re packed.”

At My Daddy’s Cheesecake, they are open but adapting.

“We didn’t have coffee this morning or brewed tea, we just had bottle water, bottled drinks, it was a little difficult,” said Kevin Stanfield, owner of My Daddy’s Cheesecake.

The lunchtime crowd still enjoyed their food, but Stanfield said they rented out coffee brewers and ordered more bottled water.

“We should be back on our feet a little bit, I would think by morning. Things should be back to normal, but it’s been a little harrowing for all of the employees and trying to make sure the customers are aware of what’s going on,” he said.

At Mary Jane’s, even though they are closed, they’re using the time to clean.

“We’re taking the opportunity to have the restaurant closed, where we typically do it once a month, and we’re due here in a couple weeks, a couple days to do it,” Marchi said.

My Daddy’s Cheesecake hopes things will go back to normal on Wednesday

Mary Jane’s owner, Chris Marchi, said he is having 30 cases of water brought in, and they should be open for business.

