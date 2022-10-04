Heartland Votes

Another beautiful fall day ahead of big temperature swing later in the week

First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/4
By Marsha Heller
Oct. 4, 2022
(KFVS) - A warming trend continues through Thursday ahead of a big temperature change later this week.

Highs this afternoon will be back in the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight, temps will dip back into the 40s before warming back up to near 80 degrees for some Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will will be our last warm day of the week with highs in the mid 80s.

Colder air takes over Friday and Saturday.

Afternoon highs will only be in the 60s!

Friday night and Saturday night will be cold with widespread temps in the 30s.

Frost is possible if winds die down Friday night.

Widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a light freeze possible in our northern counties.

