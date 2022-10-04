Heartland Votes

Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility

Newscast recording
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say they found a child’s remains inside a tote in a storage unit in Daviess County.

Investigators say the 9-year old’s father, Jose Gomez-Alvarez and his girlfriend, Cheyanne Porter, are being held on tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.

Officials say Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez was nine-years-old when she went missing in November of 2021.

According to the arrest citation, when law enforcement were on-scene looking into a missing-persons report, one of Alianna’s siblings told them that Alianna had died in their home in Evansville, and pointed them in the direction of the storage units.

There, deputies say they found human remains in a tote wrapped in a blanket, leading to the subsequent arrest of Gomez-Alvarez and Porter.

We spoke with Alianna’s Great Aunt, Tina McStoots, about her reaction when she found out what had happened.

“Hurt, really hurt. No words can describe the pain, I’m telling you... I can’t,” said McStoots.

She shared photos of Alianna from when she was younger.

Deputies say Alianna’s siblings said they were not well cared for and Alianna died of convulsions after being locked in the basement for an extended period of time.

Deputies say Gomez-Alvarez told them he was afraid he would get in trouble if he reported the death. .

The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Jose Gomez-Alvarez
Jose Gomez-Alvarez(Madison County Jail)
Cheyenne Porter
Cheyenne Porter(Madison County Jail)

