West Nile Virus detected in 2 mosquito populations in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – The West Nile Virus has been detected in two mosquito populations in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Health Department reports the virus was detected in a specimen collection on Sept. 18 in Hillsboro and in a separate collection on Sept. 30 within High Ridge. The department has implemented control measures in the affected areas of concern and will continue to monitor the area for the virus in the mosquito population.

To protect against the West Nile Virus, residents are encouraged to use insect repellents that contain 20-50% DEET or Picaridin, wear light-colored clothes and cover exposed skin.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.