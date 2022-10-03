Tracking cooler weather by the end of the week

Another beautiful Monday on tap for the area. Lots of sunshine expected through the day today, warming us up into the mid to upper 70s across most of the Heartland. Cool mornings and mild afternoons expected for most of the week. Lows will dip into the 40s overnight tonight, with a few scattered 30s possible. Afternoon highs will warm up for the next few days. By Thursday, highs will climb into the mid 80s! Enjoy it if you like warmer temperatures, because highs will only be in the 60s Friday and Saturday. We are keeping a close eye on low temperatures this weekend, frost looks very possible!

