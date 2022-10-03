Heartland Votes

Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurdisction chase

Stolen Ambulance being chased by police near I-55
Stolen Ambulance being chased by police near I-55(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are tailing behind a stolen ambulance from Jefferson County Monday.

MoDOT cameras captured squad cars chasing an ambulance on Interstate 55 near the exit to Carondelet in St. Louis City. It is unclear if anyone besides the driver is inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story. News 4 is working on learning more details surrounding the incident.

