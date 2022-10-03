Heartland Votes

Supporters give to families of fallen Missouri troopers

An individual makes a putt at the 9th Annual Artisan Contracting Golf Tournament for The...
An individual makes a putt at the 9th Annual Artisan Contracting Golf Tournament for The MASTERS in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly a hundred people came out to support the 9th Annual Artisan Contracting Golf Tournament for the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society on Monday.

The MASTERS is a nonprofit organization that helps with funeral expenses, loan payments, mortgage payments, and other bills for a trooper’s family with the Missouri Highway Patrol after an officer loses their life in the line of duty.

Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their way out to the 18 holes to tee off.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E Public Information Officer Sergeant Clark Parrott says he is appreciative of all the support from the businesses and individuals.

“To a man or woman, I have no doubts that each one of them would step up and be there to support us in our time of need,” Parrott said. “That’s kind of a freeing feeling that allows us to do our jobs with just a little less worry.”

The MASTERS Executive Director Sarah Weadon said they are seeing repeat support from a lot of individuals, as well as, new supporters at the event.

“They obviously have a vested interest in supporting, not only the law enforcement but in partnership with Artisan to make this a successful event. So we truly appreciate it,” Weadon said.

Weadon said the MASTERS organization is certainly a comfort for new and veteran troopers.

“We tell new families about this organization as they come along and become new members of the patrol family,” Weadon said. “It’s always scary but it also gives them some peace to know that should something happen to them that their spouse and their children will have someone to come along side them and help them through those times.”

“The MASTERS” was formed in 1979 for the purpose of establishing an entirely voluntary benevolent fund for the financial aid of a trooper’s immediate surviving family member (wife or husband) and children if he or she is killed in the line of duty.

Since the formation of The MASTERS in 1979, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has experienced 21 line of duty deaths.

For more information about the organization, you can find that here.

