Students, faculty craft ceramics for initiative benefiting community resources

SIU students and faculty are crafting bowls that can be purchased for $15 to $20 and then filled with a cup of soup from Neighborhood Co-op.(Purdue Fort Wayne University)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An initiative aimed at helping the community is returning to Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

SIU students and faculty are crafting bowls that can be purchased for $15 to $20 and then filled with a cup of soup from Neighborhood Co-op.

The proceeds will go to the Survivor Empowerment Center and the Good Samaritan House.

“We are pleased to once again be able to support the efforts made by local organizations to assist those in need in the local community,” Professor Pattie Chalmers said.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Murdale Shopping Center, 1815 W. Main St., Carbondale.

The initiative has been absent for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chalmers, who is head of the ceramics program, first began the Empty Bowls intiative at SIU in 2014.

