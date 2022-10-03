Heartland Votes

SEMO and SIU move up in rankings

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukis are moving up in the...
(Stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukis are moving up in the world.

The Redhawks jumped from 24th to 21st in this week’s FCS poll, while the Salukis went from Number 19 to Number 17.

SEMO defeated Lindenwood in the first-ever Game Ball Brawl in St. Charles on Saturday.

SIU went on the road to defeat Illinois State.

Both teams are also in the Top 25 Coaches Poll.

