Saint Francis Healthcare offering virtual urgent care

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering virtual urgent care services for a number of health conditions.

Saint Francis Healthcare says patients can speak to a provider through a secure, interactive video visit through a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Just like an in-person doctor visit, providers can diagnose, offer treatment and prescribe medication.

Saint Francis believes this virtual service option can save patients time and money.

“Virtual urgent care services provide high-quality care at the convenience of our patients,” says Alex Ogburn, MBA, FACHE, Vice President of Saint Francis Medical Partners and Saint Francis Health Plans. “By accessing care virtually, patients save time commuting to an appointment, forgo waiting rooms, avoid rearranging their schedules and may help avoid more costly sites of care. Many of our patients have expressed surprise at the ease and speed of these visits.”

The service is available seven days a week for adults and children. A guardian must be present for patients under the age of 18.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The healthcare system reminds patients that virtual urgent care should not be used for medical emergencies.

For more information on Saint Francis Healthcare System Virtual Urgent Care, click here.

