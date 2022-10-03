Quilters show off their work in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 13th Biennial Quilt Show came to Cape Girardeau this weekend bringing in people from across the area.

The event was put on by the River Heritage Quilt Guild featuring scores of quilts that were handmade from people right here in the Heartland.

We talked with people at the Arena building where the event was held. They tell us that each of the quilts have a unique story to them.

“This quilt show was a conglomeration of quilters in this area who are showcasing their best pieces,” Sheryl Winschel said. “They are new quilters, old quilters, new style quilters, new quilters that are doing things with new textures, shapes and colors. So, we have a lot of traditional quilts being shown, but we also have new style kinds of quilts.”

It’s becoming an artform produced by people of all ages.

“This is a craft for all ages,” Winschel said. “Young and old, men and women. It’s not just grandmas quilting anymore. This is an artform but it’s fun, it’s therapy. Sewing happens to be one of the few therapies out there that’s pretty low cost.”

Kathleen Wright entered her work of art to be showcased in the event. She tells us it’s great to see so many people come out and enjoy the show.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Wright said. “You see old friends and make some new friends. People like to come and look. These are actually works of art and it’s like paintings and fabric. It’s not just a quilt that goes on a bed, some of them are meant to be hung on the walls.”

The quilt show plans to return to the Cape Girardeau area in 2024.

