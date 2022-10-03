Heartland Votes

Officials: Anglers caught cheating in fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2003 file photo, a walleye is shown after being taken during a fishing...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2003 file photo, a walleye is shown after being taken during a fishing trip in Lake Erie near Marblehead, Ohio. (AP Photo/Daniel Miller, File)(Daniel Miller | AP)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Two anglers were caught cheating in a Cleveland fishing tournament on Friday, according to officials.

The fishermen allegedly added lead weights and fish filets that appeared to be previously prepared to increase the weight of the fish during the Lake Eric Walleye Trail tournament.

The cheaters added around eight pounds of total weight to the five fish they caught during the Sept. 30 event on Lake Erie, according to Jason Fischer, the director of the tournament.

Fischer, the tournament’s organizer, told WOIO the fish ‘looked smaller’ than what they weighed. This prompted the fish to be checked for any signs of cheating.

Fischer then found the weights after he sliced open the suspected fish while surrounded by other onlooking competitors.

Any angler that alters the weight of any caught fish is immediately disqualified from the tournament, according to Fischer.

Multiple other anglers called local police departments and the Cleveland Metroparks after the discovery.

The two men would have won almost $29,000, according to CNN.

This story is developing and will see updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the scene at 6:28 a.m. on Sept. 30, where they found the man lying on the...
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
The family endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the area.
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest.
Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Latest News

Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past...
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Red Cross helping after Hurricane Ian
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
CDC ends international travel COVID-19 advisories